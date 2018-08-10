Share:

Lahore - A 25-year-old man ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills at a house in Lytton Road police precincts on Thursday, police said. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. Resident of Lytton Road, Naseem took poisonous pills after an argument with his family. He was rushed to a hospital where he expired later. The family told the police that Naseem was facing severe financial constraints for the last couple of months. The police were investigating the death.