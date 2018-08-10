Share:

LOndon:- A coroner has ruled Superman actress Margot Kidder’s death was suicide. The 69-year-old actress was found dead at her home in Montana on 13 May. Park County Coroner’s office said she died “as a result of a self-inflicted drug and alcohol overdose”. A joint statement from the coroner’s office and her family urged “those suffering from mental illnesses, addiction and/or suicidal thoughts to seek appropriate counselling and treatment”. The actress found fame starring as Lois Lane alongside Christopher Reeve in the Superman films of the 1970s and 1980s. Her family has asked for privacy and said no further details will be released.–BBC