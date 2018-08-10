Share:

islamabad - Ministry of Climate Change organized the inauguration ceremony of Monsoon Tree Plantation drive 2018 in Islamabad under Green Pakistan Program at trail 5 near camp office of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board. Federal Minister for Climate Change Muhammad Yousaf Sheikh inaugurated the Monsoon Plantation drive by planting a tree.

While addressing the guests he said, “Pakistan is a forest deficient country with 5.01% of its total area under forest cover. Our forests are unique and diverse ecological systems that provide timber, fuel wood and a variety of non timber products such as medicine and aromatic plants, wild fruit and barriers. In addition to these products our forests also provide environmental and ecological services such as carbon sequestration, water regulation, soil fertility regulation and habitat for biodiversity. Due to a multitude of direct and indirect factors such as increasing population, limited alternative options, exploitation, lack of capacity and natural man-made hazards our forest resources are continually depleting.” He further said plantation is not only necessary for the provision of ecosystem services but also as a mitigation and adaptation measures to counter the negative impacts of climate change.

In order to respond to these issues, he further highlighted that large-scale efforts have been made at national and provincial level to rehabilitate the forest resources through Green Pakistan Program and Billion Tree afforestation project. However, there is still need for more coordinated and concerted efforts by all segments of the society to halt the ongoing deforestation and improvement in the forest cover by raising more plantations.” Today’s event is a step in the right direction.

The government of Pakistan is resolved to actively engage academia, student and civil society to achieve this challenging task,” he said. He also highlighted that the government of Pakistan has set a target of planting 47.14 million plants during the current monsoon season. He also stressed to focus more on areas having less forest cover. It is also very important to increase survival rate of plants through protection and care.

National Project Director of Green Pakistan Program, Masood Ali briefed about Monsoon plantation targets 2018. According to the target Punjab would plant 9 millions, Sindh 11 millions, KPK 15 millions, Baluchistan 0.6 millions, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 3.6 millions, Gilgit Baltistan 0.5 millions, the areas previously under FATA 5.3 millions, National Highway Authority 0.5 millions, International Union of Conservation of Nature 0.5 millions, Pakistan Ordinance Factory 20 thousands, Ministry of Defense 1 million, Aeronautical complex 20 thousands and heavy industries Taxila set the target of one lac.