PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s MPAs-elect welcomed nomination of Mahmood Khan as the KP chief minister and hoped he would improve infrastructure of backward districts of the province.

The PTI MPAs expressed their pleasure over Mahmood Khan’s nomination, terming him loyal, honest, ideological and straightforward personality. Even dissident members of PTI termed his nomination a right decision of the party chairman.

Talking to The Nation, Fazl-e-Elahi MPA from Peshawar said Mahmood Khan as a provincial minister discharged his responsibilities in accordance with the party policy and never compromised on principles. He said Mahmood Khan would come up to the expectations of the masses. He hoped Mahmood would not only focus on the backward areas of Malakand division but also solve the basic problems of the poor people of Peshawar and southern districts.

Mahmood Jan, another MPA from Peshawar, hailed the nomination of Mahmood Khan as the KP CM and termed the decision a wise step on the part of the PTI chairman. Former dissident MPA of PTI, Qurban Ali Khan, appreciated the decision of Imran Khan, saying he always found Mahmood polite, honest, and trustworthy.

Fazl Hakeem, PTI MPA from Swat, expressed satisfaction over Mahmood Khan’s nomination as the KP chief minister. He said Mahmood Khan visited the far-flung areas of Malakand division and convinced the people to join Imran Khan’s convoy.

It was due to Mahmood’s efforts that first time PTI won three provincial seats and one National Assembly seat from Buner which was earlier a stronghold of Awami National Party and Jamaat-e-Islami. Being the president of Malakand, he organised the party in the division and inculcated a new spirit in youth to bring a change in the country. “We hope he would focus on the backward areas of the province to create job opportunities and improve the entire infrastructure of the province,” he said. MNA-elect Iqbal Afridi said Mahmood Khan worked a lot for Fata players during his tenure as sports minister.