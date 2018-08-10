Share:

HYDERABAD - The Director General of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Muhammad Altaf Bawany, will hold a public hearing in Hyderabad on August 10 at the Circuit House.

The NAB’s spokesman Ahmed Chaudhry informed here on Thursday, that the hearing would be conducted on the directives of NAB Chairman justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

According to spokesman, the people could register their complaints between 11 am to 1.50 pm at the Circuit House.”The people should point out the persons embezzling the public money,” said the spokesman.

He said the people could log their complaints against corruption through email or over the phone.