Share:

LAHORE - PML-N former MPA Arif Sandhila met the party Quaid and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Adiala Jail yesterday.

Talking to The Nation, Sandhila said Nawaz Sharif was in high spirit and spending most of his time reciting verses from the holy Quran, reading books and offering prayers. He said Nawaz Sharif’s health was reasonably good although it was showing effects of imprisonment. He said Nawaz was showing patience over whatever facilities provided to him in jail. Arif Sandhila, who had secured record vote in Sheikhupura constituency in election 2013, said Nawaz had always admired his loyalty with the party and service to make it strong as district president.