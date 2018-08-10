Share:

“When great truths are omitted, myths take their place and the nature and pattern of great power are never explained to the public. Instead, militarism presented as a morality play.”

–John Pilger, The New Rulers of the World.

American militarism abroad has resulted in creation of not only

Al-Qaeda but Islamic State as well among many other terror groups.

On 11 August 1988, Osama bin Laden, Aiman al Zawahiri and Dr Fadl met in Peshawar to lay down the foundations of Al-Qaeda. Whereas bin Laden ensured the financial survival of the group, the other two were instrumental in conducting the operations and providing an intellectual and ideological framework upon which the group stands.

It was the back-to-back bomb blast on the US embassies in Nairobi and Daw es Salaam on August 7, 1998, that world learned of Al-Qaeda’s quest for terror. Prompted by the attacks, the US responded by attacking a pharmaceutical plant in Sudan and training camps in Afghanistan. The attacks in Afghanistan killed 50 people but without any success of hunting down the Al-Qaeda’s leadership.

After the September attacks on twin towers, the US invaded Afghanistan to eliminate Al-Qaeda in late 2001. Under the garb of War on Terror, the Bush administration lied to the world about Saddam’s links with Bin Laden only to invade Iraq as well. Today, the failed militarism of successive US administration has helped in the mushroom growth of many different terror organisations in the Middle East. Obama, himself accepted responsibility for the creation of one of the most notorious terror groups in the world, i.e., Islamic State. However, it seems that Empire is not learning its history lessons that whenever the West has intervened in a country, the results are a disaster.