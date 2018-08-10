Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Board of Director (BoD) of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Thursday approved the plan of development of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy.

The BoD which met with Federal Minister for Energy, Syed Ali Zafar, in chair also approved the launch of National Energy Conservation Awards Scheme and adoption of standard industrial classification codes by gas and electricity utility companies which will help in identification of Designated Consumers.

The BoD decided that the construction new public buildings should have energy efficiency attributes and reflected in PC-1s and compliance mechanism for construction of buildings as per Building Energy conservation codes/Green Building Code. In this regard, Planning Commission has been directed to ensure quick adoption of relevant PC-1 revised formats for construction of public buildings.

The BoD also appreciated the successful initiative of Pakistan Energy Labeling Scheme of Fans and recommended similar initiative to be taken up on mandatory basis for refrigerators, Air Conditions and LED Lights and mandatory Energy labeling are adopted to promote energy efficient products. PCSIR has been asked to conduct survey of aforementioned appliances from their accredited labs and recommend the energy efficiency levels for adoption.

While chairing first board meeting of Neeca, Ali Zafar stressed the importance of energy efficiency and conservation and directed the participants to put concerted efforts to fully operationalise this department.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Power, Rizwan Memon, Secretary Planning Division, Shoib Siddiqi and senior officials of Ministry of Petroleum, Ministry of Industries, Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Science and Technology,

Ministry of Housing, Ogra and Designated Provincial Energy Efficiency departments.