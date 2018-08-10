Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have registered a case under section of Anti-Terrorism Act against the workers of political parties who allegedly raised slogans against some state institutions during a protest by opposition parties against alleged rigging in the general elections-2018, outside the Election Commission headquarter here on Wednesday.

The case was registered at the Secretariat police station late on Wednesday night over the complaint of an assistant commissioner.

The complaint in this regard was sent to the Secretariat police under the subject of ‘Legal action against culprits’ by Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Islamabad. “The undersigned has come across a video about Wednesday’s protest by various political parties in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters, Constitution Avenue Islamabad in which derogatory slogans were raised against the state institutions.

You are hereby communicated to look into the matter and take legal action at the earliest,” said the complaint sent by Assistant Commissioner Secretariat to SHO Secretariat police station.

The copy of the letter was also sent to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, SSP (Operations) Islamabad and ADCG Islamabad.

The FIR was registered under section 228, 148, 149, 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7-ATA. The FIR suggests allegations of terrorism, insult to judiciary, rioting, and unlawful assembly.

The police said the video sent by the AC showed a man chanting derogatory slogans along with a few others. According to the police, two persons including Muhammad Imtiaz Raja, son of Raja Taj Muhammad, a resident of Rawalpindi and Shehzadi Kousar Gillani of Islamabad have been identified as culprits in the video while the police was in the process to identify other culprits too.

Both the persons have been named in the FIR. There had been no arrests till the filing of this report.

The protest was held outside the Election Commission of Pakistan headquarters in which the participants criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its chairman Imran Khan for his reluctance to cooperate in a fair probe into rigging in the general elections. They also criticised the management of the Election Commission of Pakistan and demanded their resignation for failing to provide a level-playing field in the run-up to the elections and the failure of the Result Transmission System on the Election Day.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of JUI-F, Mahmood Achakzai, PPP’s Yusuf Raza Gilani, PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq and Khawaja Asif were among those who participated in the Wednesday’s protest while PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asfand Yar Wali were all absent.