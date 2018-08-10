NEWS
Friday | August 10, 2018
Latest
10:09 AM | August 10, 2018
Nadal reaches Toronto quarters with win over Wawrinka
10:06 AM | August 10, 2018
Taliban launch major attack on Afghan city, casualties: officials
10:02 AM | August 10, 2018
Samsung unveils newest smartphone hoping for sales boost
9:29 AM | August 10, 2018
New Zealand to ban single-use plastic bags
9:11 AM | August 10, 2018
Death of Margot Kidder, Lois Lane of 'Superman' fame, ruled suicide
8:41 AM | August 10, 2018
At least 29 children killed in strike on Yemen bus
8:31 AM | August 10, 2018
'Time has come' for US Space Force, sixth military branch: Pence
11:38 PM | August 09, 2018
Book on Qandeel Baloch shortlisted for Indian literary prize
11:26 PM | August 09, 2018
Humaima Malick alleges that she was harassed in hotel
11:22 PM | August 09, 2018
Opposition to move resolution against alleged rigging in parliament
11:00 PM | August 09, 2018
Russian envoy calls on Imran Khan
10:44 PM | August 09, 2018
Was Imran’s nominee for KP chief minister: Mehmood Khan
10:23 PM | August 09, 2018
Terrorists involved in attack on Akram Durrani arrested
9:36 PM | August 09, 2018
We rejoice independence, but can’t celebrate fair elections: Shehbaz Sharif
9:13 PM | August 09, 2018
NAB believes in transparency, supremacy of law: Javed Iqbal
8:37 PM | August 09, 2018
Case registered against opposition for chanting anti-CJP slogans
8:00 PM | August 09, 2018
Captain (r) Safdar shifted to PIMS hospital from Adiala
7:59 PM | August 09, 2018
PTI announces to run double-decker buses in Karachi
7:39 PM | August 09, 2018
Imran Khan declared victorious on four NA seats
7:05 PM | August 09, 2018
China to provide $14mn for reconstruction of schools in Bara
August 06, 2018
NA-174 polls results rejected
August 02, 2018
Army’s role for peaceful polls gets a salute
August 02, 2018
Information department role in polls lauded
July 29, 2018
ECP annuls NA-10, NA-48 polls citing low women turnout
9:36 PM | August 09, 2018
We rejoice independence, but can’t celebrate fair elections: Shehbaz Sharif
11:26 PM | August 09, 2018
Humaima Malick alleges that she was harassed in hotel
11:26 AM | August 09, 2018
PTI, BNP-Mengal sign six point agreement
7:59 PM | August 09, 2018
PTI announces to run double-decker buses in Karachi
