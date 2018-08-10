Share:

­FAISALABAD/TOBA TEK SINGH - Dozens of people took to the streets on Thursday after two youth were shot dead in an alleged police encounter.

A young man identified as Arsalan died on the spot while another named Usman succumbed to his wounds at the Allied Hospital. It was learnt that the two friends had gone out to have dinner and were shot dead by the police after they failed to stop on the police's orders, the families of the deceased said.

The deceased residents of Millat Town Usman and Arsalan had recently completed secondary school education. The former was the son of a police head constable Munawwar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in matric examinations. Both the deceased did not have any criminal record.

On the otherside, police claimed the two 'suspects' opened fire after they were signalled to stop. They further claimed that a pistol and magazine were recovered from the possession of the deceased. The postmortem of the deceased is underway at the Allied Hospital. A first information report (FIR) of the case was registered.

Taking notice of the case, Faisalabad City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan ordered a three-member probe committee consisting of SSP Investigation and SSP Operation. The committee will be headed by SSP Madina Town.

However during the protest angry citizens took to the streets with some burning tyres and blocking roads. The angry protestors also blocked an intersection leading toward Allied Hospital, Jail Road, and the Small Industrial State.

In Toba Tek Singh, a farmer was shot dead by his son at Chak 392/JB for refusing to give him money for purchasing drugs here on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased identified as Abdur Rashid refused to give money to his drug-addict son Abdul Hameed. It angered him and he shot his father dead. The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS