KARACHI - The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Sindh chapter President Moulana Rashid Soomro warned to jam Karachi, if their demands against ‘rigged elections’ are not met.

Addressing a protest demonstration outside the provincial headquarter of the Election Commission of Pakistan here, Soomro said that in these circumstances they would celebrate the Independence Day as a ‘day for struggle’. The Awami National Party’s provincial secretary general Younus Boneri along with workers also attended the demonstration.

Soomro, who is also the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh secretary general, said that the MMA and other opposition parties reject the general elections 2018 result and demanded the ECP to conduct reelections. “If the ECP fails to conduct transparent re-elections, there will be Damadam Mast Qalandar,” he held. He said that blue-eyed party and leader was declared winner in the polls, vowing to create hurdles for ‘Ladla’ until the ECP does not accept their demands. “Those people who want to keep the JUI-F chief Moulana Fazalur Rehman away from the parliament live in the heaven of fools,” he maintained.

Soomro said that they are ready for protest drive and would hold sit-ins, rallies as well as the megacity could come to halt, if their top leadership asks them to do so. He said the ECP had failed to perform its duties and demanded the provincial election commissioner to step, contending that polls were not free and fair.

The ANP leader Younus Boneri stated that their mandate was stolen and a specific political party was imposed on the people. “The people had some sort of believe in the paralyzed democracy but the recent polls have disappointed them big time,” Boneri added while saying that they would not accept the result of ‘rigged elections’ at any cost.

During the demonstration, a heavy contingent of police was also deployed to deal with any law and order situation.