Share:

SIALKOT - An infuriated youth injured 1122 Rescuer member Azeem Akhtar with repeated attacks of sharp-edged knife when he tried to stop the attacker from committing suicide in the bathroom of his house at Mori Gate locality here on Thursday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Syed Kamal Abid told the newsmen that accused Muqadas was trying to kill himself there. When the rescuer tried to halt him, he attacked him with sharp-edged knife, injuring him seriously in the attack.

The rescuer was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, in critical condition. Rangpura police have registered a case against accused and sent him behind the bars.

Meanwhile, four unknown armed men forcibly kidnapped local brick kiln labourer Rasulaan Bibi's young son Azhar Hussain at gunpoint from a local bus stop at village Saahneywali on Motra-Badiana Road. The kidnapped youth was also a labourer at a local brick kiln. They bundled the youth in a car and fled away. Motra police have registered a case with no recovery or arrest.

PLANTATION: Vice President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abid A Khawaja inaugurated tree-plantation campaign by plating saplings in SCCI Lawns. Several senior SCCI members also attended this ceremony held here today. SCCI has also displayed awareness-raising banners and posters in Sialkot to motivate the Sialkot exporters towards tree-plantation, said the SCCI VP Abid A. Khawaja.