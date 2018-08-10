Share:

SIALKOT - A local trader was shot dead while his wife and son-in-law were injured seriously for offering resistance during a mid-night dacoity incident at their home in Lodharey-Uggoki area in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to the grieved family, four outlaws armed with guns, pistols and iron rods stormed in the house, held the family at gunpoint and started looting them. Qamar Bibi resisted the perpeterators who attacked her with the buts of the guns and iron rods and injured her seriously. Later, also trader Syed Riaz Hussain Shah resisted and they opened fire on him, killing him on the spot and injuring his son-in-law Shabir Hussain Shah with repeated hits of gun butts and iron rods in his head and other body parts.

Riaz’s son Syed Imran Shah said that after listening to their hue and cry some local people gathered and the dacoits fled away by firing in the air. He said that they had stormed into the house for dacoity but fled away without looting after killing the family's head and injuring two other persons including his (Imran) mother and brother-in-law.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. Uggoki police have registered a murder case (No.371/2018) under sections 302 and 393 PPC with no arrest or clue.

Meanwhile, a large number of the local people including heirs of the victim and local Shia people staged a protest demonstration against the brutal murder during dacoity.

They placed the dead body on the road and kept the traffic blocked on various inter-city roads by burning tyres there. They chanted anti-police slogans, demanding immediate arrest of the dacoits.

They alleged that the local police have miserably failed in controlling the crime and in tracing out the culprits directly or indirectly were involved in the crime in Sialkot areas.

TWO DEAD IN ACCIDENT: The local senior police officials negotiated with the protesting people and assured them about the early arrest of the accused. On the assurance, the protesting people dispersed peacefully.

Meanwhile, the ramp officer of Sialkot international airport Nazir Ahmed and his wife were killed while their son Abdul Rehman and daughter were injured in a fatal road accident on their way to Rawalpindi near Dina-Jhelum.

The family was going back to home in Rawalpindi for attending the Daswaan of Nazir Ahmed's younger brother Muhammad Latif in village Raajwaan-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil here today.

When they reached Dina-Jhelum, the tyre of their car suddenly brusted due to which it ramed into a roadside tree, killing 62 years old Nazir Ahmed and his wife Farhat on the spot.

Their son Abdul Rehman and daughter Saima Nazir were injured seriously. They were shifted to a local hospital by the rescuers of Rescue 1122 in critical condition. Both of the victims were laid to rest in their native graveyard here in this evening. A large number of people.