­SHEIKHUPURA - The sanitary workers of Tehsil Municipal Administration [TMA] have been on strike for the last four months due to non-payment of their salaries.

There is worst condition of cleanliness in the city for the last two months causing great nuisance to the citizens. The sewage overflows and accumulates in the streets due to ineffective sewerage system which causes severe problems for residents of the area.

When contacted, sanitary staff representative Manzoor Masih said they would come to work after receiving their pending salaries.

The Citizens Welfare Society demanded the caretaker chief minister to look into the grave situation and order the authorities concerned to release salaries of the sanitary workers so that they could resume their work.

Meanwhile, a team of Labour Department, flanked by police personnel, raided illegal fuel refilling stations at Faisalabad Bypass and Sargodha Road and sealed them on Thursday.

According to official sources, the labour department team led by Deputy Director Zulfiqar Baloch raided the refilling stations, seized the equipment, and sealed them. Nine owners of the refilling stations were arrested for offering resistance.

The stations were selling substandard petrol and diesel to the consumers at lower rates.

A fire incident had also occurred at one of these stations at which the authorities, on frequent public complaints, took action against these stations and sealed them.