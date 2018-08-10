Share:

KARACHI - A large number of students were forced to sit on a pavement outside a school after the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared building of the educational institution in city’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area as illegal.

According to SBCA officers, the building was constructed in violation of rules and without the building control authority’s approval.

The school administration has been left in the quandary and asked the SBCA as where would they shift ‘more than 100 students’ after sealing of the building without prior notice.

It is reported SBCA sealed the school building after a few residents of the area also complained that they were facing prolonged traffic jams during closing hours of the school. According to school staffers, one of the students also fainted while standing outside the school premises.

In February, the Supreme Court had grilled the Sindh government for failing to get thousands of amenity plots cleared of illegal encroachments in the city.