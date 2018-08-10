Share:

­MIRPUR (AJK) - The recommendations made by the Implementation Committee for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) were placed before the Supreme Court for early commencement and timely completion of the projects, Wapda said. The Honourable Court endorsed the recommendations of the Committee which will provide much needed impetus to the long awaited commencement and completion of both the dams, it said.

It added, "A historic breakthrough was achieved by the Committee in finding a solution to decades-old resettlement issue of Diamer Basha as the new compensation formula for resettlement was recommended and endorsed by the court which will greatly help address the needs and wishes of the local population and assist in early commencement of work.

The Supreme Court also endorsed the recommendations of the Committee to acquire the land at fast pace in former Mohmand Agency. It was also highlighted that comprehensive CBMs in the area will greatly benefit the local populace and assist them in medical, education and communication facilities besides a huge job opportunities.

The court further directed that all ministries/departments undertake measures for effective mechanism to ensure early commencement of the projects to give the right of life to the people of Pakistan. The chief justice appreciated the quality and speedy work of the Committee headed by WAPDA Chairman Muzammil Hussain, it said.