HAFIZABAD:- A matriculation student of Jandraka village was allegedly kidnapped by seven persons when he was on way to the mosque to offer Fajr prayer. According to police source, 15-year-old Khurram Shahzad son of Haq Nawaz was on way to the mosque when seven accused on a car intercepted him and forcibly took him away to unknown place. The villagers staged demonstration in front of Sukheke police station and shouted slogans against the police for its apathetic attitude.–Staff Reporter

They demanded arrest of the accused and recovery of the abductee. The police have registered a case against Nadeem and six others but have so far failed to recover the boy and arrest any of the accused.