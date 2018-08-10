Share:

islamabad - A two-month long annual children summer art camp concluded here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday. Director General PNCA Jamal Shah was the chief guest at the concluding session of the summer art camp.

More than 70 boys and girls aged between 6 and 16 years participated in the camp to learn about the basics of drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet-making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, film making and theatre acting.

Several competitions were conducted as well to examine the progress made by the participants.

The PNCA Director General Jamal Shah said the summer art camp was organized in line with the council’s vision to bring creativity among the younger generation to the fore.

He said that the children have a very clear vision and are very uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from children and one big example is Picasso for that matter,” he said.

Parents of the participants appreciated PNCA’s efforts to promote arts and to impart training in arts to their children. They said the course content of the classes was unique and would help children learn various skills. The instructors of the summer art camp included Nadia Raza, Shabeela, Zeenat, Momina, Ruqaia Aani, Nasir Semab, Sheraz Chaudhary, while the camp was coordinated by PNCA programme executive Obaidullah.