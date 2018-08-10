Share:

Unity urged to eradicate extremism

Local government representatives, civil society, youth and media should work collectively in order to eradicate extremism, terrorism and rising poverty and to establish peach in the country. This was upshot of a moot titled “Lessons Learned and Networking Conference”, organised by Individualland Pakistan (IL-Pakistan) at a local hotel on Thursday. The conference was attended by 120 members of IL-Pakistan from different parts of the country including local government representatives, members of civil society, youth and media persons. They also said that the country’s future was in hands of the youth so the government should encourage young professionals’ inclusion in the decision making process. Farhan Khalid of IL-Pakistan said that the main objective of the event was to encourage local representatives, youth and media to work together to counter violence and extremism in the country. “The goal was to counter violent extremism by strengthening the capacity of local institutions to implement long term Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) interventions through cooperative action,” he said. During the event various activities were also conducted which included a fish bowl activity in which participants shared their experiences of how they all worked together in order to strengthen community development and establish peace.–PR

Board approves 90 wardens’ promotion

The departmental promotions board met at Central Police Office on Thursday on the directions of Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam. Additional Inspector General (Establishment) Azhar Hameed Khokhar chaired the meeting where promotions of traffic wardens came under discussion. As many as 90 traffic wardens’ names were approved for promotion to the rank of senior traffic warden on the basis of their performance and seniority. Among those whose names were approved for promotion, 40 wardens are from Lahore, six from Gujranwala, nine from Multan, 17 from Faisalabad and 23 from Rawalpindi. The promotions board consisted of DIG (Establishment-I) Muhammad Idrees, DIG (Traffic) Sahibzada Shahzad Sultan and DIG (Special Branch) Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh.–Staff Reporter

‘I am Imran Khan’ launched

A book titled “I am Imran Khan” has been published. The book is kind of response to the allegations levelled by Reham Khan against her former spouse, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, in her book. The author of the book is Fazal Hussain Awan. The book reflects PM-in waiting Imran Khan’s personality, his sport and politics. Moreover, it highlights Khan’s spiritual and then matrimonial relation with Bushra Bibi. Imran’s family is also part of the book. The book also tells facts about how Nawaz Sharif reached jail, whom Reham Khan joined in private parties and how she dodged Khan and why Khan divorced her.–Staff Reporter