OKARA/SIALKOT - Violence against women continued unabated in the society as two more women were tortured to death by their husbands and another was killed after rape here on Thursday.

A man allegedly tortured to death his wife with the help of his other family members over the domestic dispute in village Dheedar, Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal district.

Asif had developed his illicit relations with some other local women in the village. She used to ask him to end his illicit relations with the other women. Thus, he used to torture her brutally with the help of even his other family members.

Village Abiyaal Dogar-based landlord Atif Hussain told the police that his niece Yasmeen Bibi (31) was married to Muhammad Asif about six years ago. Soon after, the accused husband Asif and his family started torturing her brutally over some domestic disputes. Due to which, she had been living there in her parents' home in village Abiyaal Dogar.

She had told her family that her accused husband Asif had illicit relations with some other local women in the village. He used to torture her brutally physically for often asking him to end his illicit relations.

Two months ago, Asif had apologized and patched up with his wife Yasmeen Bibi and took her back to his house, where he and his family again started torturing her brutally.

Arif further told the police the accused brutally tortured his wife Yasmeen Bibi, mother of a minor son, due to which she died in her in the house.

He that someone informed him about her death on telephone. He said that several signs of torture were found around her neck, throat, chest and other body parts.

On the report of victim's uncle Arif Hussain, the Shakargarh Saddar police have registered a murder case (No. 192/2018) under sections 34 and 302 PPC, with no arrest. The victim Yasmeen was laid to rest in her native graveyard at village Abiyaal Dogar. A large number of the local people attended her funeral. Police handed over the dead body to her grieved family for burial.

Meanwhile, the local senior police officials said that the police have arrested the main accused who has confessed to killing her by torturing for halting him from developing illicit relations with other women in the village.

Likewise, another woman was killed by her husband and his accomplices. In village 45/D. Rehmat Ali and his wife Sajida Bibi always remained on quarrelsome terms on one or other issue. Rehmat Ali came home with two accomplices and committed atrocities on Sajida Bibi and she died on the spot. Sadr Depalpur police registered a case.

A 24-year-old woman, mother of a child, was allegedly murdered after rape at Pipli Pahar here the other day.

Sajida Bibi, wife of Ghulam Rasool, resident of 4/D village, had quarrelled with her husband and came to her parents' house at 35/2L village along with her son. On August 6, she went outside her parents' house, but did not return. Her relatives spread around to search her.

Some eyewitnesses told them that she was spotted riding a motorbike pillion driven by Rehmat Ali Saghar. They further told them that two other men were also witnessed riding another motorcycle beside them, adding that they were heading towards Pipli Pahar Forest.

Her relatives reached Pipli Pahar Forest and started searching her. They found her lying dead nude in the bushes. Her body was carrying torture marks which showed that the deceased was allegedly raped before murder. The Dipalpur Saddr police shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. A case was registered against Rehmat Ali Saghar and his accomplices. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a nine years old girl Samia foiled a bid of her rape by raising alarm in the local fields near village Sherey Da Kot-Jessarwala, Daska tehsil.

According to the local police, accused Mubarak Ali took the minor girl to the nearby fields, where the accused was trying to rape her, the girl raised her hue and cry.

After listening to her alarm, some local people gathered and the accused fled away. Daska Saddar police have registered a case against accused with no arrest.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS