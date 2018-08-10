Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Thursday recorded statement of a witnesse in illegal recruitment case against PPP’s former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. Accountability court judge Syed Najamul Hassan was hearing the case. Former prime minister Ashraf also appeared before the court. The court, however, after recording the statement of a witness, put off further hearing until Sept 10. Raja Pervez Ashraf along with others had been facing charges of corruption and illegal appointments with Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (Gepco).

He had also been alleged of awarding contract of 62 MW Rental Power Projects (RPP), Gujranwala, and Ogra scam. He was also accused of receiving kickbacks and commission in RPP deals when he was federal minister for water and power in 2008.