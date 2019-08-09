Share:

MULTAN-A father, whose eight year old daughter’s dead body was found in a canal in mysterious conditions, has alleged that his daughter was murdered by a PTI’s Member of Punjab Assembly from Qadirpur Raan area and demanded registration of a murder case against him.

Addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club on Friday, Muhammad Sabir, a resident of Chah Aariwala in Qadirpur Raan area, said that his daughter Hasina Bibi worked as maid at the house of MPA Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan and her dead body was found in a canal on June 11. He added that the SHO Qadirpur Raan informed him about the body of his daughter. “But when I arrived at Qadirpur Raan area on June 12 to fulfil legal requirements to get the body of my daughter, some car riding accused namely Jaffar, Muhammad Khan, Jani Baloch and Haji Manzoor kidnapped me at gunpoint and took to the dera of Wasif Mazhar Raan,” he alleged. He added that Wasif and his brother Atif Mazhar Raan subjected him to severe physical torture at the dera and warned that they would murder him like his daughter if he took any legal action against them. “The gunman of the MPA namely Aslam brought some papers of reconciliation and they forced me at gunpoint to sign the papers and give my thumb impression. They warned that they will kill my entire family if I declined to give statement in their favour in the court,” he further alleged. He said that the said influential people held him hostage at their dera while their henchmen managed burial of his daughter in his absence. He claimed that he filed applications with the CPO and Qadirpur Raan police but no action was taken against the accused due to their political influence.

He demanded the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, the Punjab chief minister and the Punjab Inspector General of Police to take notice of his appeal and issue order for registration of a case against the accused. He warned that he would stage hunger strike camp outside Bani Gala if he is denied justice. He also demanded protection from the influential accused.

The MPA could not be contacted despite repeated attempts as his mobile phone was switched off.