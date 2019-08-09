Share:

KARACHI-Comedian and actress Faiza Saleem happens to be one of the few who are smashing the stereotypes with their exceptional talent!

A lawyer turned comedian – Saleem is challenging stereotypes set by society for women in Pakistan.

There’s so much to love about her; she has a larger than life personality, makes us laugh continually with her witty skits and that coupled with a side of insightful moral messages that she conveys through her viral social media videos just makes her even more loveable.

She speaks her mind without the fear of any repercussions through comedy on societal pressures that we individuals face on a day to day basis.

We feel this is the perfect tool to raise awareness in today’s age and time. She’s the first female social media entertainer who was brave enough to pursue stand-up comedy in Pakistan.

In a country that thrives on the idea of ‘protecting’ their women, and the roles they play in public spheres, Faiza Saleem is a breath of fresh air. She has also trained and led Pakistan’s first all-female comedy troupe– ‘The Khawatoons’ which has swept social media and a young generation of Pakistanis with their improvised comical skills.

Spearheaded by Faiza Saleem,‘The Khawatoons’ celebrated their third anniversary with the world and their fans.

To commemorate the achievement they hosted a show at PACC recently.

It has been a little over a year since Pakistan’s first all-female comedy troupe made its presence felt with a hilarious show.

It consists of a bunch of talented women who have managed to carve a niche for themselves in a fairly short period of time.

Faiza’s own experiences in terms of the opportunities present for women in the improvisational comedy scene made her sense the lack of women in comedy, and so with a firm vision in mind, she recruited and trained girls of all ages and professions.

On a personal level, ‘The Khawatoons’ are a sisterhood of extremely motivated and talented women.

Individually, they are bankers, dentists, students, entrepreneurs and performers.

Saleem sees it as an accomplishment and she has no qualms about saying it out loud. Running a troupe is not easy and neither is performing regularly.

However, with a shared vision, The Khawatoons have successfully managed to achieve what may have seemed impossible at first.