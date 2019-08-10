Share:

An accountability court on Saturday extended Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Punjab Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz’s physical remand by 11 days in owning assets beyond means case.

During today’s hearing, Hamza told the court that the corruption charges against him are baseless. “If I have done corruption then the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should present evidence in court. NAB along with the court should prove the corruption in front of the public,” Hamza stated.

The court then approved the accountability watchdog’s request to extend the physical remand of the PML-N leader and ordered Hamza to be presented on August 21.

On June 11, NAB had arrested Hamza after the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and carried out a business of more than Rs19 billion.