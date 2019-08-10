Share:

The Pakistan Army has vowed stronger response than February 27 against any Indian ‘misadventure’ as it believes the latter was busy in carving out casus belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation and atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The Army’s media wing on Friday dismissed the statement, made by the Indian Chinar Corps Commander in which he accused Pakistan of being involved in disrupting the peace in Kashmir Valley, as “usual blatant lies”.

Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, during an interaction with reporters, was asked a leading question that whether he thought Pakistan would increase attempts to try and spoil the law and order situation in the Valley.

In a series of tweets early Friday morning, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor said: “Should there be an attempt by Indian Army to undertake any misadventure, Pakistan’s response shall be even stronger than that of 27 Feb 2019. Thousands of Indian troops have failed to suppress just struggle of brave Kashmiris for decades. Current surge won’t succeed either.”

In another tweet, the military spokesman rubbished the Indian general’s accusations that Pakistan was disrupting peace in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Dismissing Lt-Gen Dhillon’s statement, he said they were making attempts to find causes for a misadventure.

“Usual blatant lies. An attempt to carve out causes [sic] belli for a misadventure to divert world attention from precarious situation & atrocities in IOJ&K. While IOJ&K faces media blackout, AJ&K is open to foreign media & UNMOGIP to visit place of their own choosing. Can you do same?” Maj Gen Ghafoor said.

‘Casus belli’ is a Latin expression meaning “an event provoking war or used as a pretext for making war” or “an act or event that provokes or is used to justify war”.

The Director General of the ISPR directorate pointed out the media blackout in IoK and said the situation was completely opposite to that in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

India this week revoked Article 370, which gave occupied Kashmir an autonomous status, and legislated to bifurcate the Valley into Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. In response to New Delhi’s move to annex occupied Kashmir, Pakistan on Wednesday resolved to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade.