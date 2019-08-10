Share:

An All Parties Conference (APC), held on Friday, categorically rejected Indian government’s move to change the demography of occupied Jammu & Kashmir and termed it an unlawful act that openly defied the United Nations’ resolutions on Kashmir.

The conference, held in Islamabad with AJK Prime Minister in the chair, through a unanimous declaration termed revocation of Article 370 as a dirty conspiracy hatched by New Delhi to change the status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir against the will of the people of the State.

According to an official report released to the media by the AJK government late Friday, the APC strongly condemned this dirty game and said it had exposed nefarious designs of Narendra Modi -led government.

The APC said imposition of curfew in the held valley had resulted in restricting people to their homes, robbing them of their right to wage political struggle for freedom.

Condeming disruption of communication network in the held valley, the All Parties Conference noted the Indian government was not only involved in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiri people, but was also using different tactics to compel Kashmiris to migrate.

The APC, in its declaration, endorsed the resolutions adopted by the parliament and AJK Legislative Assembly.

The declaration suggested organising Kashmir conferences at national and international levels, setting up Kashmir Desks in all big embassies of Pakistan and sending delegations abroad with representation of Hurriyat leaders to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

The APC further suggested constituting a committee to be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan to prepare recommendations for a big march towards the Line of Control to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

It also suggested convening a special meeting of OIC, organising protest demonstrations in London, Brussels, Washington DC and other important cities, acceleration of diplomatic struggle and withdrawal from all bilateral agreements with India, including Simla agreement.

Rejecting any kind of division of the occupied valley, the APC vowed to continue to back the Kashmiris’ struggle till they achieved their right to self-determination. The conference suggested that Pakistan and AJK flags should be hoisted at every building in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to demonstrate unity and convey a clear message to the world that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir would not accept any thing short of the UN resolutions to settle the Kashmir issue. The APC paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and lauded the morale of Hurriyat leaders and workers who were facing torture in Indian jails.

The conference was attended, among others, by Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

PTI AJK Chapter President and former prime minister Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, former presidents of AJK Sardar Muhammad Anwar Khan and Raja Zulqarnain Khan, former chief justice of AJK Justice (r) Syed Manzoorul Hassan Gillani, Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League President and retired chief justice of AJK Justice (r) Abdul Majeed Malik, PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) President (AJK chapter) Chaudhry Munir Hussain Advocate, AJK Muslim Conference President Mirza Shafique Jarral, Opposition Leader in AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhary Muhammad Yaseen, former AJK prime minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, Hurriyat leader Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Uzair Ghazali, Yousaf Naseem, Mushtaqul Islam, Syed Abdullah Gillani, Information Minister Raja Mushtaq Minhas, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (AJK) Dr Khalid Mehmood, Amir Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam Moulana Saeed Yousaf, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Party’s Sheikh Fazal Kareem, Liberation Front’s Raffique Dar, AJK cabinet and Legislative Assembly members and representatives of other political and religious parties attended the conference.