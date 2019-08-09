Share:

Ironically, the world powers have been working for the development of peace and combine progress. They have been making treaties and laws to curb the tension and resolve the disputes. On the contrary, the sole superpower, America has been ratcheting up the tension and causing the disputes in the international waters as in the Strait of Hormuz after, withdrawal of the US from Iran nuclear deal.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the bone of the contention between the arch-rivals. The US and Iran have been displaying the national power in the waters and giving airs to the war. Consequently, the tensions between the mighty US and Iran along with the regional powers have been dismantling the globalization, modernity and international prosperity.

ABDUL BARI JAGIRANI,

Larkana.