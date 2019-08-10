Share:

LAHORE (PR) Berger Paints has become the most recent addition to the ACCA Approved Employer Programme. With this partnership both the organisations will work together for promoting business ethics, professionalism and developing talent for the future. This milestone also reflects company’s commitment to tax compliance and transparency, as well as improvements in its governance and vision. Berger paints will now gain access to the future-ready finance talent with the right blend of skills developed by ACCA to cater to the businesses’ need to thrive in a digital world.