ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Friday approved the appointment of eminent financial sector professional Aamir Khan as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The federal Cabinet also approved removal of Farrukh Sabazwari as chairman of SECP. Aamir has been working as commissioner, Specialized Companies Division at SECP.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the federal government has appointed Aamir Khan as Chairman SECP for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Aamir Khan has extensive experience, spanning almost 30 years covering banking, capital markets, structuring of financial solutions/products, leading national initiatives, business transformation, and regulatory reform. Since 2012, he has been serving as an Executive Director (ED) at the SECP. During his tenure of over 6 years with SECP, he has headed key operational departments i.e. Specialized Companies Department, Securities Market Surveillance Department, Commodities Market Department and International Relations, in addition to Chairman’s Secretariat and Media Department. He has led key initiatives at SECP such as launching of Commodity Murabaha at PMEX, Agri related initiatives, bringing Microfinance companies onto SECP’a regulatory ambit, finalising of numerous laws and improving EoDB.

Aamir Khan has extensive experience in corporate, investment and institutional banking, spanning over 20 years in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. He has also served on senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and American Express Bank Ltd. He is very knowledgeable about the entire spectrum of banking industry, including treasury, operations and credit risk management. He worked on numerous mega deals for telecom, cement, textile, and real estate sectors.