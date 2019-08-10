Share:

PESHAWAR - The members of business community have highlighted the problems and obstacles impeding the Pak-Afghan transit trade, and urged the authorities concerned to take pragmatic measures to amicably resolve it. The problems were taken up by President of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Faiz Muhammad Faizi, president of Frontier Customs Agents Group (FCAG) and member of the liaison committee Ziaul Haq in a meeting of the Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee. The Pak-Afghan Liaison Committee meeting held at the Directorate of Transit Trade, Customs House Peshawar under the chairmanship of Director General, Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi, Sarfaraz Ahmed here on Friday.

Director Transit Trade Faiz Ali, Additional Collector Customs Torkham Arbab Hamid Qaiser, Deputy Director Transit Trade Inamullah Wazir, Commercial Attaché’ Afghan Consulate Karachi, Muhammad Naeem Safi, Incharge NLC Torkham Col Sattar, Additional Director Transit Trade Faisal Bokhari, and Pakistan Afghan Joint Chamber Secretary General Faiza Zubair were present in the meeting. The SCCI president while speaking on the occasion said that technical glitches in web-based One Customs System, lack of facilities, couple with the de-sealing of reverse cargo from Afghanistan at Wagah border are major issues that had created difficulties in Afghan transit trade.