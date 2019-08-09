Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed on Friday chaired a high-level meeting. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Member Engineering CDA, Director General Works and Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

During the meeting, security and cleanliness arrangements on Eid Ul Adha were discussed. Chief Commissioner Islamabad directed to concerned formations to make foolproof security arrangements on Eid Ul Adha. He directed the ICT Administration and Islamabad police to depute police contingent especially at large mosques on Eid day and ensure effective supervision of the security arrangements.

The Chief Commissioner directed the Chief Officer MCI to make special cleanliness operation for collection and disposal of offals of sacrificial animal a success and to keep the city clean during the holidays. He further directed the Director General Works to depute officers and officials of the CDA concerned formations and to ensure prompt dewatering of roads and avenues during the ongoing monsoon rains.

On this occasion, Chief Officer, MCI apprised the Chief Commissioner Islamabad / Chairman, CDA that in order to make special cleanliness operation - 2019 successful, Islamabad has been divided into 05 different zones. Each Zone will be supervised by Chief Sanitary Inspector while Sanitary Inspectors and supervisors will supervise the cleanliness operation in their respective sectors. In this connection, leaves of staff of the Sanitation Directorate have been cancelled.

more than 200 vehicles including tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, skip lifter, trucks, dumpers, front loader, showals and dozzars etc. will be utilized during this operation.

In order to dispose of leftovers and offal’s of sacrificial animals 70 deep trenches have been dug out at 37 different places.