KARACHI - A child died while four family members were seriously injured when roof of a house collapsed here in the metropolis on Friday.

According to details, wall of an under construction house located in Landhi No II, near UP Church Karachi, fell on roof of an adjacent house resultantly the roof caved in.

A 7-year-old child identified as Sonu s/o Nadeem died on the spot in the incident while his mother Salma 45, three sisters Nihya Waseem 10, Muskan Waseem 12, and Sonia Waseem were critically injured.

The local people on self-help basis pulled out the body and injured from the debris and shifted them to hospital.