SIALKOT-A police constable embraced martyrdom and two suspect dacoits were killed in a shootout near New Sabzi Mandi Sialkot in the wee hours of Friday.

According to senior police officials, some police officials were carrying out snap-checking at a picket set up on Sialkot-Eimanabad Road. The policemen signalled a suspected car (LEF-2152) to stop. The car driver and other riders, however, resorted to indiscriminate firing, instead of stopping. As result, police constable Ansar Javed Bajwa died on the spot.

In the meanwhile, the police teams started chasing the fleeing accused. The accused again started firing on the chasing police near Jodheywali Ring Road Sialkot. Police also retaliated and the accused took shelter in local fields and kept on firing there.

The cross-fire continued for half an hour. As the firing subsided and the policemen entered fields, two the dacoits were found dead, who according to police, were killed by their accomplices before fleeing the scene under the cover of the darkness.

The police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and registered a case against unidentified dacoits at large. On the other hand, funeral for the martyred constable Ansar Javed Bajwa was offered at Police Lines. Gujranwala Regional Police Officer (RPO) Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Sialkot DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider, DPO Mustansar Feroz Awan, senior lawyers, traders and others attended the funeral.

Slain police constable Ansar was the father of five minor children (four sons and one daughter). He was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Nandpur-Sialkot here.

Sialkor Saddr Police have registered separate cases against the accused dacoits.

On the report of ASI Tariq Mehmood, a case was registered (No.756/2019) under sections 34, 302, 324, 353 PPC and 6, 7 ATA against accused for killing on duty police constable.

Another case (No. 757/2019) was registered against accused under sections 34,302 and 353 PPC for killing two accused dacoits by their two fleeing unknown armed accomplices besides firing on chasing police team near Jodheywali Ring Road Sialkot.

This case was registered on the report of SI Muhammad Asghar.