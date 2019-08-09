Share:

There are lots of people going to other countries illegally because of peace. Those who migrate from one country to another country in the worst situations are called refugees. According to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, 70.8 million people have been displaced worldwide by war, persecution and other violence. More than two million refugees increased as compared to the last year. Moreover, 57 percent of UNHCR refugees came from three countries including 6.7 million from Syria, 2.7 million from Afghanistan and 2.3 million from Sudan.

Thus, I request international organizations to control wars internationally so that everyone can live in their own countries and don’t be a burden on other nations.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.