ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of dollar gained 19 paisas in interbank and was traded at Rs158.44 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 06 paisas and was traded at Rs177.44 as compared with last closing at Rs177.50. The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant and was traded at Rs1.49, whereas the decrease of 57 paisas was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.92 as compared with last closing at Rs192.49. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 05 paisas each after which they were traded at Rs43.13 and 42.24 against Rs43.08 and 42.19 respectively.