Year by year new apps are being created and one of them is face app which was released on 14 February 2017. At that time this app was not that famous, but after a new update, it got famous. The app was updated on 18 July 2019. Face app was developed in Russia by Wireless lab company. The app has 100 million downloads. It is an online editing app. It makes a person old, young and there are many other features of this app. But unfortunately, this app has a dark side. According to USA Today, people think this app is just for fun, but they are giving away all of their privacy. If someone is using face app, this means they are giving their photos, their name, and other information. So, do not use any app if you are not aware of that. Be careful in these regards.

RAHMATULLAH,

Turbat.