Punjab Government while issuing a new austerity policy has imposed ban upon foreign visits of provincial ministers and officials without permission.

Government has introduced this new policy under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

This new austerity policy was issued for financial year 2019-20. Under this policy, foreign visits of ministers and officials are now linked to prior approval of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

Provincial ministers will not undergo their treatment abroad too.

On the other hand, ban has also been imposed upon the purchase of air conditioners and new vehicles from national exchequer besides organising seminars and workshops in five star hotels and decorating their homes. .

According to Punjab government, ban has also been imposed upon supplementary grant.

Advertisement of development projects will be given through PC-1. A formal notification for this new austerity policy has also been issued. Provincial minister for finance Makhdum Hashim Bakht was appointed chairman of this committee.