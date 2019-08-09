Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Climate Change in its Monsoon plantation under PM ambitious 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project set up 30 free saplings distribution points across the federal capital.

Talking to APP, a ministry official said the monsoon plantation aimed at engaging civil society especially youth and all stakeholders to take ownership of the mega afforestation programme. “It is for the sake of future generations and sustainability of the country’s biodiversity, ecology and wildlife which is seriously under stress due to adverse impacts of climate change,” he added.