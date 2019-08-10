Share:

Lahore (PR) Infinix S4 with 4GB+64 GB which was launched on 19th July gained immense popularity in very short time. Many customers were amazed with its features, performance and its unbeatable price. Due to the popularity of S4, Infinix decided to introduce another version of S4, the 6GB+64GB, in Pakistan to treat the fans of this amazing smartphone. The new S4 6GB+64GB smartphone is an enhanced version of the S4 4GB+64GB, which comes in purpleand blue and has an amazing set of features that include6.2-inch Water-Drop HD+ display, 32MP front camera and triple rear cameras of 13MP+8MP+2MP along with some other cool features.