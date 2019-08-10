Share:

Pakistan has been encouraged by the United Nations chief Antonio Guterres’ statement on Kashmir after India unilaterally merged the disputed territory into its union.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that Antonio Guterres’ statement would help Pakistan as Islamabad takes the case to the world body.

“We are ready to take the issue to the UN Security Council. The UN Secretary General’s words are encouraging,” one official told The Nation on Friday.

Another official said Pakistan had launched a diplomatic campaign to ‘expose’ India’s ‘hegemonic’ designs.

“Foreign Minister (Shah Mehmood Qureshi)’s visit to China is part of the campaign. He will visit more countries soon,” he added.

Last day, United Nations expressed deep concern over the abolition of occupied Kashmir‘s special status with abrogation of the Article 370 and warned India to refrain from changing its legal status.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres called on Pakistan and India “to refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Kashmir. The Secretary-General has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint,” his spokesperson added.

António Guterres has expressed concern over the situation in held Kashmir saying that India should refrain from taking action that affects the legal status of Jammu and Kashmir and his spokesperson asserted, “The Secretary-General is also concerned over reports of restrictions on the Indian-occupied Kashmir, which could exacerbate the human rights situation in the region.”

Guterres gave a clear message to India that the solution to occupied Kashmir was possible through the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General also recalled the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between Pakistan and India, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations.

India’s government stripped the disputed region of its autonomy earlier this week in a move that sent shock waves through South Asia and has seen the restive area come under military lockdown.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said India had turned held Kashmir into the world’s biggest jail. He said the world should take notice of the atrocities against civilian people in Kashmir.

“They (India) have turned this region into a jail and incarcerated over 14 million people. 12 people have been mercilessly killed and over a hundred have been injured by the Indian occupation forces in their brutal actions. The Prime Minister has stated that there is a grave threat to regional peace and stability. Resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should only be brought about as per the UNSC Resolutions,” he said.

Faisal added: “We are Muslims. The word fear does not exist in our dictionary. We do not fear anyone or anything except Allah. We should always remember what happened on the 27th of February 2019. We are prepared for any misadventure by the Indians and a potent reply has been given by the National Security Committee’s meeting, yesterday, along with the unanimous Resolution by the Parliament and the forceful speech by the Foreign Minister. We have a clear position that India should pay heed to the grievances of the Kashmiris and no unilateral and arbitrary decisions should be taken. Indians have imposed a curfew across the Indian Occupied Kashmir.”

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed for utilizing all options after revocation of Article 370 by India.