Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) on Friday announced that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly bags the top spot with most bills passed during the last year.

According to a report by PILDAT, comparative assessment of performance of the four provincial assemblies in their first year after the last general election, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed thirty bills, Punjab 17, Sindh 12, and Balochistan Assembly passed 8 bills during the first year.

The report said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was also the first provincial assembly which formed its standing committees after the general election, almost after three months of its formation.

Sindh Assembly met for 91 working days, Punjab 77, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61 and Balochistan Assembly met for 51 working days during the first year after formation.