LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will celebrate Independence Day as “Solidarity with Kashmir” day. LCCI President Almas Hyder said that purpose of marking 14th August as “Solidarity with Kashmir” day is to make it clear that Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and business community will not leave brothers alone at any cost. “India is fueling the fire. Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) and United Nations (UN) must use their influence to stop violation of human rights in Kashmir and killing of Kashmiris”, he said and added that issue of the Kashmir should be resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiri people. He said that business community has serious concern over the alarming situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that barbaric killing of innocent people in occupied Kashmir is not acceptable for the business community and it is standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brothers. Almas Hyder said that the use of forces and ammunition against innocent civilians is a blatant violation of the right to life, freedom of expression and opinion and peaceful protest. He said that irresponsible act of Indian government is ringing the alarm bells for prospects of peace and tranquility in otherwise volatile region.