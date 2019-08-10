Share:

Heavy rain with thunder and lightning lashed Karachi on Saturday.

Downpours were reported in Defence, Clifton, Model Colony, Shahrah-e-Faisal, I I Chundrigar, Malir Cantt, Landhi, Gulshan, Johar and adjoining areas.

Power outages hit Liaquatabad Sea One Area, North Nazimabad, Tariq bin Zayd Society, North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Surjani, Phelwan Goth, Safoora Goth, Defence and Scheme 33 and other areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s chief meteorologist, Sardar Sarfaraz, has said that heavy rain has been forecast in Karachi from Saturday morning till August 12 morning.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob, Naseerabad divisions, the MET office warned.

The MET Office has stated the intermittent spell would continue for the next 36 to 42 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 to 32°C with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Widespread rain and thundershowers with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad division over the next 24 hours.

Rain or wind-thunderstorms may also occur at scattered places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.