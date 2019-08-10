Share:

DADU - Ahmed Nawaz Solangi, the acting city chairman, addressed a press conference here on Friday in connection with making preparations for celebrating 74th Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Solangi said that all streets and roads would be decorated with national flags and buntings. “Our municipal staff is busy cleaning streets and looking after the drainage system besides hoisting national flags on the rooftops of schools, colleges, hospitals, bus terminals, all small and big shops and hotels.

He informed the media that the main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at District Council Hall, which would be attended by the deputy commissioner, politicians, doctors, teachers, students, journalists and other notables of the city.

He said sweets and gifts would be distributed among children and others participants at the end of the programme.

The acting city chairman said leaves of all the municipal staff had been cancelled in view of Eid, and they would be on duty during the three days of the festival.