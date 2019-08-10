Share:

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) recently launched the ‘Smart Hajj’ initiative on the ‘Saudi’ portal in line with the efforts of all relevant government and private entities, aiming to utilize the best means to facilitate Hajj for all pilgrims. This initiative includes digital services and a list of key interactive applications such as directly defined rituals, geolocation services between holy sites, technological instructions and guidelines, health applications and government applications assisting pilgrims in Mecca and Madinah. This launch was an effort to introduce a new phase in digital transformation for Vision 2030 that is overseen by the wise leadership of the Kingdom.