The National Assembly on second consecutive day on Friday witnessed furore over the arrest of PML-N Vice President Mariyam Nawaz Sharif, as the opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated remarks against the leadership of each other.

The assembly the other day saw a war of words, exchange of slogans between government and opposition members and political speeches except touching a single agenda item.

With the onset of proceedings, opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif claimed that there is an unholy alliance nexus between government and NAB.

“We [Opposition] will not bow down before Imran Khan Niazi and face these atrocities till the last drop of blood,” he said adding the arrest of Mariyam Nawaz and Yousaf Abbas was nothing but to divert attention of the masses from the government’s alleged failure in foreign policy, price-hike and poverty.

He was of the view that NAB should also probe the BRT Peshawar project, one billion trees plan and other matters.

“Mariyam Nawaz was arrested before his father (Nawaz Sharif) by NAB authorities...They could have arrested her any other place or next day,” said the opposition leader mentioning that opposition would not bow down against this allegedly biased accountability.

“What wrong Nawaz Sharif has done in his government, as he did development work for the country,” he said and blamed the government for doing biased accountability only against PML-N and PPP-P. “This accountability is only for PPP-P and PML-N,” he claimed.

He said Maryam Nawaz had requested NAB to give time to meet her father in jail and then she would appear for investigation. Sharif said that the Prime Minister did not respond effectively to India’s attempt of annexation of Kashmir with it.

He maintained that the Pakistani nation would show unity to defend ideology, geographical boundaries and nuclear programme.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, responding to the concerns raised by opposition leader, said the family of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could not give money trail for purchasing four flats in London. “Still opposition leader is asking about the fault of Sharif family,” he said mentioning that why the conscience of Shahbaz Sharif was not awakened when Mushtaq Cheeni was doing money laundering for him. “Why he is not talking about money received in his accounts through Telegraphic Transfer (TTs)...Why his conscience not awakened when pregnant women were shot dead by in Model Town,” he questioned.

He said the Sharif family was interested in different kind of yardstick of accountability. “There will be accountability for all without any discrimination...They (Sharif family) only want to use democracy, Parliament and politics as cover up for their corruption,” said the minister, mentioning that the criminals would be held accountable.

He also blamed former government for their involvement in extra-judicial killings. “Over 2000 people were subjected to extra-judicial killings,” he said.

PML-N parliamentary leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif recalled that PTI’s leader and its workers attacked the Parliament House and Prime Minister House and abused the Parliament. “We did not take any extreme action against them,” he said, mentioning that Mariyam Nawaz was arrested for her public gatherings.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, on his turn, strongly criticized the previous government. “Who invited Prime Minister Modi at wedding ceremony of his grand-daughter,” he questioned from PML-N MNAs.

A religio-political party (JUI-F) member Asad Mahmood suggested the PTI government to close the Karapura corridor. “On one hand, this government announced to send back Indian high commissioner and on the other hand it announce to keep this corridor open,” he said alleging such attitude showed its tilt towards Qadianis.

PTI’s Rumesh Kumar suggested the option of talks between Pakistan and India to resolve issue of Kashmir.

“There is need to talk directly to India, asking it take back its illegitimate actions and to seek solution of Kashmir issue,” he said, proposing to form a parliamentary committee on Kashmir for direct dialogue with India.

He said the Hindu community displayed the huge national flag inside the National Assembly house to convey a message of unity to the nation.