ISLAMABAD-A National Assembly sub-committee on Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) on Friday recommended the ministry to immediately appoint permanent head of Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA). Meeting of the NA sub-committee on federal education was held here in the chair of its convenor MNA Ali Nawaz Awan to discuss the issues of PEIRA.

Ministry of Federal Education Additional Secretary Anwar ul Hassan Bukhari and Member PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi informed the committee the slot is lying vacant since October 2018 when previous chairman Hasnat Qureshi was transferred.

The additional secretary said that the look after charge has been given to Deputy Secretary Ayesha Khalid while summary of appointment for permanent chairman has been also prepared.

He said that the post of MP scale-II will be soon advertised.

Convener committee Ali Nawaz Awan expressing concerns said that above 200,000 students are enrolled in private schools of the city and its regulatory authority is being neglected. Member PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi informed the committee that post was announced in 2016 but a board under Prime Minister didn’t recommend any candidate to head the authority.

MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz said that PEIRA issues need to be taken serious as parents and teaching staff is directly affected by its policies. “It is like volley ball being played with PEIRA,” she remarked. The committee recommended a Board of Governors to regulate the PEIRA issues and appointing permanent chairman immediately.

The ministry had removed acting chairman PEIRA Imtiaz Qureshi from the position following complaints lodged by the private schools. PEIRA and Private Schools Associations were at loggerheads on increased fee and implementation of court orders in this regards.

Schools associations also held meetings with the federal minister for education Shafqat Mehmood and lodged a complaint with Prime Minister against acting chairman PEIRA alleging him for victimising the schools while misinterpreting the court orders.

The complaint said that Private Schools Association (PSA) Islamabad represents 200 private schools. It alleged that PEIRA misguided previous chief justice and the order of honourable Supreme Court to reduce the fee by 20percent and refund of one month fee resulted in closure of thousands of private schools throughout Pakistan.

It also said that PEIRA made rules 2016 without consulting the stake holders. In payment schedule II (rule 2016) raised the registration fee from Rs25000/biannual.

The Double Bench Islamabad High Court termed these rules draconian and struck down these rules and ordered renewal and registration to the schools functioning in CDA sectoral areas.

It added that during last week PEIRA sealed 10 private schools including schools in ranking of top ten on the pretext that they were unregistered. It also said that the top bureaucracy in PEIRA is appointed unlawfully during the last regime. Appointed on the initial contract of three years, they are sitting on these seats for last ten 10-year.

They have stopped hundreds of thousands of schools from appearing as regular candidates, they have refused the parents to countersign the schools leaving certificates. Affiliations of educationists with sensible and pro education mindset are appointed as chairman who can take a pool of experts of the private sector in its Board of Governors in order to devise education policies and also to suggest steps to uplift the government sector schools.

Meanwhile parents dubbed the replacing of acting chairman PEIRA as falling victim to the influential private schools association