NEPRA has directed Karachi Electric (KE) to consider compensating and rehabilitating victims of the electric shocks during torrential rains in Karachi last month.

The regulator has further informed the KE that the government-owned distribution companies, particularly the Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO), were capable of coping with much more severe rains than the rainfall that had hit Karachi, official source told The Nation on Friday.

In this regard, NEPRA officials met with the team of Karachi Electric (KE), headed by its CEO. The team explained their position to the NEPRA officials with respect to disruptions in power supply and fatal incidents of electrocution that took place during the recent torrential rains in the city on July 29 and 30, 2019.

The source said that NEPRA would also investigate that whether K-Electric was following its own Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the installation of poles and electricity transmission.

However the source said that the NEPRA’s fact finding team, which had visited Karachi and Hyderabad last week, had yet to submit its final report to the regulator.

One thing is clear that all the deaths didn’t occurr due to K-Electric’s faulty system as some people had died in their homes while others, living in private housing societies to which KE does not supply electricity, also passed away due to electrocution, the source said. The actual number of casualties caused by the K-Electric system is not yet known, and the findings of the fact finding team are still awaited, the source added.

NEPRA may also send another team to Karachi in this regard after Eid, the source informed. NEPRA has directed K-Electric to take effective measures to save human lives at all costs and ensure continuous power supply in view of the expected downpour in the provincial capital in the next few days.

KE was further directed to consider giving compensation to the families of those who lost their lives due to electric shocks. The compensation can be in cash or in the form jobs to the family members of the victims, the source revealed.

Meanwhile K-Electric spokesman has said that unprecedented rains and flooding in Karachi had severely dented the civic amenities and services, and had resulted in a number of life taking incidents.

“KE is extending full cooperation to various stakeholders in the process and will also submit a detailed report to the regulatory authority,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that as per various studies, a large part of Karachi is unplanned and infested with slums and encroachments. And these slums and encroachments are infested with kundas (illegal power connections) despite multiple drives to remove these connections and encroachments.

KE has also taken precautionary measures, including preventive maintenance, network-wide inspections of the power infrastructure and vigilance of on-ground teams.

As a safety precaution, electricity supply was also suspended to areas which are highly prone to such incidents.

The spokesman said that joint efforts from all the stakeholders were critical to enforcing basic urban development protocols in a planned manner across the city.