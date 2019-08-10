Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said Pakistan as a responsible state awaits resolution of Kashmir dispute under UN resolutions and international laws.

Awan took to her Twitter account to share in a series of tweets, she said China has again supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir issue and proved that it always stands with truth and uprightness.

The Special Assistant said the friendly and close relations between Pakistan and China demanded that Pakistan should take its friend into confidence over the nefarious act of Narendra Modi.

She said China is an emerging world power, and we thank our all-weather friend for backing Pakistan's stance in support of the oppressed Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.